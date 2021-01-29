David Moody Nominated For U.S Presidential Scholars Program

CRAFTSBURY — David Moody, of Craftsbury, was recently nominated for the U.S Presidential Scholar’s program. The program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. It has since been extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts, and students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
Each year, approximately 4,000 students are nominated on a state by state basis primarily based on SAT and ACT scores. Up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars each year, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
David attended Craftsbury Academy for the majority of his high school career, taking the most difficult classes available to him and challenging himself to go above and beyond traditional academics. When he completed Craftsbury’s math curriculum by sophomore year, David was able to take and successfully complete Calculus Three online through the University of Vermont.
David’s hard work and success at Craftsbury is what ultimately lead to his acceptance to Clarkson University’s (Potsdam, N.Y.) early college program where he is currently enrolled in his second semester. David has also been a part of the Lyndon Upward Bound program hosted out of Northern Vermont University (NVU) for the past three years.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO educational opportunity programs, and students come from modest-income backgrounds and are often the first in their families to attend college. David was fully engaged in this program: volunteering over 70 hours at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury; attending a STEM summit in Plattsburgh, N.Y.; the annual Green Mountain Scholar’s Bowl held at UVM in 2019; and was one of eight Lyndon Upward Bound students selected to attend the 2019 JFK Leadership Conference in Boston.
What sets David apart from his peers is his inquisitive mind, deep passion for learning and creating, and overall hardworking and driven character. He enjoys taking apart electronics and putting them back together. David also enjoys building and reconfiguring model airplanes, often adding modifications to observe how it affects the plane’s speed, aerodynamics and handling. It is this passion that drives David to pursue a career in engineering. An exceptional young scholar, full of wonder, curiosity and optimism, David has the mind of an engineer.
In his free time David enjoys cross country skiing and was part of Craftsbury’s Cross Country team during his time there. He was also part of Craftsbury’s soccer and ultimate Frisbee teams. He has also been very involved in Nordic skiing and band, and participated in the Craftsbury’s theater production as a freshman.
David is an outstanding young scholar, but he is also a kind, compassionate and well-rounded young professional whose personality adds to every event he participates in. This is a high honor for David to receive and he has earned it.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest income, First Generation College bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in nine Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU–Lyndon. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at 626-5000.
