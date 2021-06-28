David Stahler Jr. Named Lyndon Institute Teacher Of The Year

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute English Teacher David Stahler Jr. has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award. The award is voted on by the teachers of LI and honors a teacher who exemplifies the finest qualities found in all of the greatest teachers.
“I am so pleased that Dave was recognized by his peers,” said, Assistant Head for Advancement, Mike Lowe. “His passion for teaching and willingness to help others permeates throughout the school.”
“I’m honored to receive this award,” said Stahler. “That it’s come at the end of such a challenging year makes it even more meaningful. Most of all, I’m grateful for the support and friendship of my wonderful colleagues and for the fantastic students I get to spend every day with.”
Stahler is a resident of Wheelock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.