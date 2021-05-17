Dawn Cogger, of Sheffield, is a May 8, 2021 graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn. Dawn earned a bachelor of science degree in Technical Communication, as well as a CERT, Non-Profit Leadership Certificate. MSU celebrated its 2021 spring semester student commencement by providing graduates “commencement-in-a-box” packages and personalized photo opportunities, while holding a virtual ceremony and launching a special website. Graduates were invited to take part in a “graduate walk,” an in-person professional photo opportunity on campus May 3-5 in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom to celebrate with their guests.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.