Denny Gao, of Hardwick, has been named to the fall 2021 semester president’s list at SUNY (State University of New York) Canton. Denny is majoring in Cybersecurity. The president’s list at SUNY Canton recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average.
