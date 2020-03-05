Denny Gao, of Hardwick, was recently named to the League of Legends Esports team at SUNY Canton. Gao studies in the college’s Game Design and Development program. There are currently about 80 SUNY Canton students playing eight game titles, including Blizzard’s “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone;” Riot Games’ “Fortnite” and “League of Legends;” Psyonix’s “Rocket League;” Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate;” and Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.”
