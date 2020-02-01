DEVELOPING CREATIVE MINDS

As part of Catholic Schools Week, held recently, students at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury spent some time each morning participating in one of Lyndon Institute’s J Term classes. Students in this course learned how to use Photoshop & Illustrator to create abstract art. LI students helped the eighth graders use their creative minds to create abstract sketches and then expand upon them to create concrete designs. This two-fold class allowed LI students an opportunity to learn about design and then offered a community outreach to teach others what they learned.
