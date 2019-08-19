Distinguished Scholar

Jack Lippmann, a member of the Class of 2022 at United Christian Academy, was named a CLT10 Distinguished Scholar earlier this spring. UCA, in Newport, offered CLT10 (Classic Learning Test) this spring to gauge student learning for its high school students, grades 9-11, as it is quickly becoming a strong contender with the SAT and ACT as a college entrance assessment. The CLT is the new standard for college entrance exams with 95 percent of CLT educators agreeing that they would recommend the CLT for students considering college.

