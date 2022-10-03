The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently partnered with Boxcar & Caboose, located in downtown St. Johnsbury, to hold a book drive on Oct. 1 to benefit the library at Cornerstone School in St. Johnsbury. The school supplied a wish list of 38 books that they hope will be added to the library. For three hours, volunteers from the Rotary club manned the table that displayed a number of the books. Patrons could purchase the books, which will then be donated to the school. Shown above, at left, Amelia Evans holds some of the “wished for” books. At right, Quinn Miller arranges the selections available. (Photos courtesy of Jay Miller)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Weekly Poll: Support For Ukraine
- Sister Albertine M. Marie Obituary
- Alleged Murder For Hire Mastermind Arrives In Vermont
- Picture-Perfect Weather For Danville's Autumn On The Green
- Giving Credit Where State Of Vermont Says It’s Due
- New App Promises Convenience, Instant Access For LRH Patients
- Select Board To Seek Clarity On Woodsville Funding
- ATV Crash with Injury in Stewartstown
- This Week In Local History
- LittletonBoard Trims Options To Expand, Replace Elementary School
Local Sports
- Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 6 Schedule
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Exploring The Dartmouth College Grant
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 26-Oct. 2
- Brattleboro Overpowers Lyndon
- UPDATED WITH PHOTO GALLERY: Bulldogs Outlast Hilltoppers In Offensive Showcase
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: St. J Capture First Woods Trail Run Title
- Vermont H.S. Football: Week 5 Scores
- Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 1) and Weekend Schedule
- Falcons Fall Short Against Reigning Champs
- Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 30) And Weekend Schedule
Local Features
- Lindsay Carpenter Elected President Of New England Educational Opportunity Association
- NEK Middle Schoolers To Explore Careers At Kingdom Career Connect Today
- Donating To Cornerstone’s Library
- Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Deemed A Success!
- Taproot To Begin Second Year Of Farm & Forest Fridays Program At Lunenburg Elementary
- TRIO And GEAR UP Students Attend 2022 New England Student Leadership Conference
- LEGO Foundation’s Visit To White Mountain Science Inc. Offers Opportunity For Continued Playful International Collaboration
- Business Watch: Retail Marijuana Market Opens Today
- Developer Plans Six-Unit Apartment Building In Downtown Whitefield
- St. Johnsbury School Welcomes New Faculty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.