The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently partnered with Boxcar & Caboose, located in downtown St. Johnsbury, to hold a book drive on Oct. 1 to benefit the library at Cornerstone School in St. Johnsbury. The school supplied a wish list of 38 books that they hope will be added to the library. For three hours, volunteers from the Rotary club manned the table that displayed a number of the books. Patrons could purchase the books, which will then be donated to the school. Shown above, at left, Amelia Evans holds some of the “wished for” books. At right, Quinn Miller arranges the selections available. (Photos courtesy of Jay Miller)

