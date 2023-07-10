Dr. Heather “Roy” Martin Earns EdD, Doctor of Education

Dr. Heather "Roy" Martin earned her EdD, Doctor of Education on May 17, 2023 from Columbia University in New York City. Heather attended St. Johnsbury Academy, and then the University of Vt where she earned her certification, RN, Registered Nurse. She also attended University of Phoenix, where she completed her MSN, Master of Science in Nursing. She further received her CNRN, Certified Neuroscience Registered Nurse, SCRN, Stroke Certified Registered Nurse, and CNE-cl, Certified Academic Clinical Nurse Educator. Heather lives in Snohomish, Wash. with her husband, Matt, and sons, Talon and Jaxon. She works full time at Swedish Hospital in Seattle and teaches student nursing, part time for Seattle University. (Courtesy photo)
Dr. Heather “Roy” Martin earned her EdD, Doctor of Education on May 17, 2023 from Columbia University in New York City. Heather attended St. Johnsbury Academy, and then the University of Vt where she earned her certification, RN, Registered Nurse. She also attended University of Phoenix, where she completed her MSN, Master of Science in Nursing. She further received her CNRN, Certified Neuroscience Registered Nurse, SCRN, Stroke Certified Registered Nurse, and CNE-cl, Certified Academic Clinical Nurse Educator. Heather lives in Snohomish, Wash. with her husband, Matt, and sons, Talon and Jaxon. She works full time at Swedish Hospital in Seattle and teaches student nursing, part time for Seattle University. (Courtesy photo)
