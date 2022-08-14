Dr. Martha VanderWolk Joins Stratford Public School As New Math Teacher

NORTH STRATFORD, NH — Dr. Martha VanderWolk will join the Stratford Public School as the middle school math teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. VanderWolk has a Doctoral degree in Philosophy with a major in Science and Technology Studies from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. She also has a master’s in Public Administration, with a major in Public Policy from the University of California-Berkeley.

Previously, Dr. VanderWolk served as a middle school teacher at Errol Consolidated School, grades 7-12 math; Pittsburg High School, and as a professor for individuals studying to be a teacher at Union Institute and University, in Montpelier, Vt.

