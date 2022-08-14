Dr. Martha VanderWolk Joins Stratford Public School As New Math Teacher

NORTH STRATFORD, NH — Dr. Martha VanderWolk will join the Stratford Public School as the middle school math teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. VanderWolk has a Doctoral degree in Philosophy with a major in Science and Technology Studies from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. She also has a master’s in Public Administration, with a major in Public Policy from the University of California-Berkeley.
Previously, Dr. VanderWolk served as a middle school teacher at Errol Consolidated School, grades 7-12 math; Pittsburg High School, and as a professor for individuals studying to be a teacher at Union Institute and University, in Montpelier, Vt.
Martha has lived in Canaan, Vt. for the last 45 years. She enjoys knitting, repairing and building log cabins in her spare time with her three sons. Two sons have careers in education, and one is an architect.
Dr. VanderWolk expertise will be a welcome addition to support students who have unfinished learning needs and will serve to challenge students who need differentiated instruction across all grade levels.
