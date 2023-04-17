Dr. Melissa Helstein Presented 2023 NEOA Achiever Award

Dr. Melissa Helstein, center, was recently presented with the 2023 NEOA Achiever Award. She is shown with her father, David Helstein Sr., at left, and a family friend, Myra Page, at right. (Courtesy photo)
Dr. Melissa Helstein, DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine), was presented with the 2023 NEOA Achiever Award at the New England Educational Opportunity Association’s annual conference on April 5th, this year at the Westin Portland Harborview in Portland, Maine.
NEOA (New England Educational Opportunity Association) Achiever Awards are given to outstanding graduates of New England’s regional educational opportunity programs who have successfully completed post-baccalaureate study and have received recognition for academic achievement; are persons of high stature within their profession; and have made significant civic, community, or professional contributions. Dr. Helstein utilized the TRIO Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University–Lyndon as a springboard that allowed her to reach her fullest potential and ensure that lack of knowledge or financial resources didn’t hinder her from success in a post-secondary education and beyond.
As a high school student, Melissa attended Lyndon Institute, a nearly 40-minute commute from her home in Lower Waterford. She has always been a very motivated student and worked hard to achieve her educational goals. She joined Upward Bound to supplement her high school education and ensure that she was as prepared as she could be to become the first in her family to attend college. She was an Upward Bound student from 2011–2013, after which she attended the University of Vermont.
Melissa has always seen her education as a lifelong process, and managed to keep her drive strong even when her mother’s cervical cancer diagnosis required her to take a leave from her academic pursuits during her third year of college. During this time, Melissa became a full-time caregiver to her mom until cancer took her mom’s life. Melissa also became the full-time provider for her brother – working two jobs to support their forever-changed family. Melissa had to help support her family, take care of her brother, and struggle through some very difficult times. Although she took some time off when her mother passed away, she returned to college and graduated from UVM in 2018 with an undergraduate degree in Animal Science, with a 3.58 grade point average; well-prepared for her entry into the University Of Wisconsin School Of Veterinary Medicine.
In addition to all of this, Melissa has a lifelong dedication to service and still finds time to give back to her community. She has used her mother’s death as inspiration to provide end-of-life companionship to other families’ family members through a hospice volunteer program. She has also started assisting professors in courses, teaching her own labs to colleagues, mentoring other students through their coursework, and educating 4-H groups about infectious diseases. She is passionate about large animal technical rescue and disaster responses and has helped to teach coursework on animal disaster preparation.
The TRIO Programs (initially just three programs) are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are referred to as TRIO. The Federal TRIO Programs (Talent Search, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math/Science, Veterans’ Upward Bound, Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Centers, and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program) help students to overcome economic, social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education. TRIO students are first-generation college-bound and from low- to moderate-income families and/or are students with disabilities. New England’s TRIO Programs provide academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, financial guidance, and other supports necessary for educational access and retention. TRIO programs provide direct support services for students, and relevant training for directors and staff.
