Dr. Melissa Helstein Presented 2023 NEOA Achiever Award
Dr. Melissa Helstein, center, was recently presented with the 2023 NEOA Achiever Award. She is shown with her father, David Helstein Sr., at left, and a family friend, Myra Page, at right. (Courtesy photo)

Dr. Melissa Helstein, DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine), was presented with the 2023 NEOA Achiever Award at the New England Educational Opportunity Association’s annual conference on April 5th, this year at the Westin Portland Harborview in Portland, Maine.

NEOA (New England Educational Opportunity Association) Achiever Awards are given to outstanding graduates of New England’s regional educational opportunity programs who have successfully completed post-baccalaureate study and have received recognition for academic achievement; are persons of high stature within their profession; and have made significant civic, community, or professional contributions. Dr. Helstein utilized the TRIO Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University–Lyndon as a springboard that allowed her to reach her fullest potential and ensure that lack of knowledge or financial resources didn’t hinder her from success in a post-secondary education and beyond.

