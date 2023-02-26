Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center (Taproot) will host its nature-based summer day camp again this year located on the Windhover property in Jefferson, N.H. The summer camp runs five, 1-week sessions starting on July 10.
During camp children are unplugged and immersed in nature, spending their days outdoors exploring the field, forest, stream and wetland habitats. Daily activities include short hikes, gardening, nature exploration, insect hunts, bird watching, singing and art projects, building forts and games. This year, Taproot has added two new camps to open its programming to a broader array of campers:
• Returning for its fourth year, the Young Naturalist camp will run for two nonconsecutive 1-week sessions and is open to children who have completed Kindergarten and grades 1-3.
• Returning for the second year is Taproot’s Explorers Camp which will run for 1 week beginning Aug. 7 and is open to children who have completed grades 4-5. Explorers will spend the week discovering the natural landscapes of New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, visiting wildlife sanctuaries, national forests, conservation land, and other beautiful places in the region. Activities will include hiking, canoeing, swimming and mountain biking.
• New to Taproot’s camp offerings this year is the Fawn and Friends week which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of July 17, and is open to children ages 4 and 5, as well as those who have completed kindergarten through second grade.
• Also new this year is the Luna Week, an all-girls week of camp for girls who have completed grades 2-5. Both the Luna Week and Explorers Weeks will end with an overnight campout before the last day of camp.
To learn more and to register, visit www.taprootnh.org. Please reach out to the Environmental Education coordinator, Emily, at emily@taprootnh.org or call (603) 788-4183, ext. 3 with any questions. Early Bird Discounts are available now through April 30. Additional discounts are given when signing up siblings. Full and partial scholarships are available with thanks to the Agnes M. Lindsay Trust and other donors. Families can also apply for a scholarship through the New Hampshire Department of Education’s ReKindling Curiosity program.
Taproot is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization whose work is guided by its mission, which is educating, inspiring, and connecting communities to the land, to their food, and to each other. Programs include a local food Marketplace (Taproot Marketplace, at 101 Main St. in Lancaster, N.H.); a variety of food access programs and services; and a diverse slate of Education programs. You can learn more about the organization and all of its programs by visiting www.taprootnh.org.
