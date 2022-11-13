Eli Hooker Announced As Heisman School Winner For Lyndon Institute

Eli Hooker

Eli Hooker was recently announced as the school winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship for Lyndon Institute. The Heisman High School Scholarship program leverages the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work. It celebrates and rewards outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.

Eli is currently a senior at LI where he is enrolled in the Lyndon Learning Collaborative, a partnership between LI and Northern Vermont University (NVU) that provides the opportunity for eligible LI juniors and seniors to obtain up to two full years of college academic credit through college-level courses offered by NVU. He loves being on the college campus, as well as the challenge of the classes that have been offered to him. In addition, he is a multi-sport athlete, having participated in football and basketball, with an especially strong passion for baseball. As a three-year student council member and four-year student representative at LI, Eli is also a leader in his school community.

