Elizabeth Duranleau Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Elizabeth Duranleau, a freshman at St. Johnsbury Academy, was recently accepted into the Upward Bound Program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Lizzy is interested in pursuing a career in engineering and is looking forward to utilizing Upward Bound to help her better prepare for her future and explore career options.
At SJA, Lizzy plays on the ice hockey, lacrosse and field hockey teams, and is also a part of the school’s Robotics Club. In her free time, Lizzy loves to hang out with her family and is also a very active person who stays busy mountain biking and skiing. She was accepted into Upward Bound based off of her academic achievements thus far, positive energy and dedication to her education.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802)-626-3814.
