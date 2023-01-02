Elizabeth Duranleau Completes Capstone Project and Gifts Millers Run School
Miller's Run School Principal Patrick Ham is shown with SJA senior, Elizabeth Duranleau and her gift to the elementary school. (Courtesy photo)

Elizabeth Duranleau, a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy and a member of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Program, has recently completed her Senior Capstone project entitled “Bringing Communities Together Through Woodworking.” Elizabeth chose the topic to highlight the process of building a bench and how career and technical education classes are important in schools. It also reflects all three of the values of the Academy’s Mission statements which are character, inquiry and community.

Elizabeth was a student at Millers’ Run School in Sheffield and worked closely with Principal Patrick Ham on this project. At Millers Run, Elizabeth found that opportunities were more individualized for each student, whereas in the other schools she attended were geared toward the class as a whole. She stated that at Millers’ Run, the teachers, the staff, the principal, and all of the students care about each other and learn to support everyone in their successes. They also enjoy sharing their knowledge and stories with one another.

