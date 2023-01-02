Elizabeth Duranleau Completes Capstone Project and Gifts Millers Run School

Elizabeth Duranleau, a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy and a member of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Program, has recently completed her Senior Capstone project entitled “Bringing Communities Together Through Woodworking.” Elizabeth chose the topic to highlight the process of building a bench and how career and technical education classes are important in schools. It also reflects all three of the values of the Academy’s Mission statements which are character, inquiry and community.
Elizabeth was a student at Millers’ Run School in Sheffield and worked closely with Principal Patrick Ham on this project. At Millers Run, Elizabeth found that opportunities were more individualized for each student, whereas in the other schools she attended were geared toward the class as a whole. She stated that at Millers’ Run, the teachers, the staff, the principal, and all of the students care about each other and learn to support everyone in their successes. They also enjoy sharing their knowledge and stories with one another.
In her own words, “I wouldn’t be where I am today without Millers’ Run school. I learned how to grow as a person; this happened because of the people I was surrounded by. As a kid, my family moved around a few times, which caused me to experience different school environments. I started my education at Millers’ Run school and attended four different schools throughout the state due to my family relocating, eventually returning to Millers’ Run in 8th grade. Once I came back, it felt as though I never left because of the community. I never felt as involved as I did at Millers’ Run School.”
SJA’s woodworking teacher, Matthew Stark encouraged Elizabeth to think about a place that meant something to her. He wanted her to challenge herself in creating a piece that would also become useful, meaningful and an expression of her gratitude. Elizabeth contacted Principal Ham at Millers’ Run to see how she could pursue her knowledge of engineering while utilizing her woodworking skills to create a bench for the community school. The culmination of this process, all designed and built by Elizabeth, became a piece of art that is now decorating the main office of the elementary school.
The “artist” mandate was to design a bench that would work for the entire community, from preschool children to great-grandparents. This took a huge amount of time to design and plan and then to create. Elizabeth spent two hours every day for several weeks in the Academy’s wood-shop to create this bench. Additionally, she spent many hours researching the building process, the importance of career and technical education classes, all culminating with the gift to the school.
Millers Run is part of the Kingdom East School District that operates seven vibrant in-person PreK through eighth-grade schools, as well as the Kingdom East Virtual Academy (KEVA) for children unable to attend in person. KESD serves the communities of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock. Kingdom East high school students are able to choose from a number of public and independent schools and Elizabeth choose to attend SJA.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.