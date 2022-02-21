Emily Kerivan, of Bethlehem, N.H., has been named to the fall 2021 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi, in University, Miss. Students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00, and have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester, are eligible for this honor.

