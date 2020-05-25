Emily Kerivan, of Bethlehem, N.H., was recently named to the spring 2020 honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Emily Kerivan Named To Spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll At University Of Mississippi
