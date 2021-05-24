Emily Kerivan, of Bethlehem, N.H., was recently named to the spring 2021 chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. Kerivan was named to the chancellor’s honor roll which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00.
Emily Kerivan Named to University of Mississippi’s Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll
