Emily Kerivan, of Bethlehem, N.H., was named to the spring 2022 Chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi in University, Miss. Kerivan is majoring in Biomedical Engineering. The Chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00, and have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester.
Emily Kerivan Named to University of Mississippi’s Spring 2022 Honor Roll
