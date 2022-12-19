Emmet Quinn Honored As Gilder Lehrman Teacher Of The Year

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Emmet Quinn was recently honored by the Vermont Alliance for Social Studies at their annual conference, the first since 2019. Emmet was named the 2021 Gilder Lehrman Teacher of the year for Vermont. Attending the event were, from left, Social Studies Department Chair Dave Eckhardt, and teachers, Lucas Weiss, Ryan Cushman, Peter Mantius, Quinn, Glenn Ehrean, Stephen Levesque and Denise Scavitto. (Photo courtesy of Steven Legge)
