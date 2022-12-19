Emmet Quinn Honored As Gilder Lehrman Teacher Of The Year
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Emmet Quinn was recently honored by the Vermont Alliance for Social Studies at their annual conference, the first since 2019. Emmet was named the 2021 Gilder Lehrman Teacher of the year for Vermont. Attending the event were, from left, Social Studies Department Chair Dave Eckhardt, and teachers, Lucas Weiss, Ryan Cushman, Peter Mantius, Quinn, Glenn Ehrean, Stephen Levesque and Denise Scavitto. (Photo courtesy of Steven Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Emmet Quinn was recently honored by the Vermont Alliance for Social Studies at their annual conference, the first since 2019. Emmet was named the 2021 Gilder Lehrman Teacher of the year for Vermont. Attending the event were, from left, Social Studies Department Chair Dave Eckhardt, and teachers, Lucas Weiss, Ryan Cushman, Peter Mantius, Quinn, Glenn Ehrean, Stephen Levesque and Denise Scavitto. (Photo courtesy of Steven Legge)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.