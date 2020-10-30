ENGINEERING A SEISMOGRAM

Eighth-grader Ethan Lussier and his partner, students at Riverside School in Lyndonville, designed a tool that would record the event of a weighted ball dropping on the floor of the school’s 160-year old main building. Each pair of students designed a unique tool for a science project. The seventh- and eighth-grade students were challenged to engineer a seismogram that can detect faint movement and leave a recording for analysis as to the "earthquake's" strength. Ethan attached a pencil to some Jello® to create a sensitive device. His seismogram detected the “earthquake” well, but the pencil writing deadened the wiggling making the recording weak. (Courtesy Photo)

