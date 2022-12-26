Ensuring Every Child In America Has Access To Healthy School Meal
(StatePoint) — Starting in early 2020, every child in the United States became eligible for school meals at no cost, regardless of family income level — no forms, no questions asked. That policy, along with other interventions, including increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, Children Program benefits, kept millions of children and families from going hungry during the pandemic. But support for school meals ended this September, putting healthy school meals increasingly out of reach for children who rely on them for nearly half their daily calories and a consistent source of good nutrition.

Amid soaring food prices, rising rates of nutrition and food insecurity, and families having a harder time accessing nutritious foods in their communities, advocates at the American Heart Association say that Congress’s failure to extend healthy school meals is already having profound consequences.

