Erin O’Farrell, of West Burke, graduated summa cum laude after majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Women and Gender studies, on May 31, 2020 from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. The college has been delayed in sharing this news due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erin is a 2016 graduate of Lyndon Institute. She is the daughter of Christopher Manges and Analisa Hertz of West Burke, and Jenna O’Farrell of St. Johnsbury, and the late Brian O’Farrell. She graduates as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an organization recognized as conferring the highest undergraduate academic honors and as the oldest Greek letter society in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.