Erin O’Farrell, of West Burke, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester ending in December 2019, at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher. The college has been delayed in sharing this news due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erin is a 2016 graduate of Lyndon Institute. She is the daughter of Christopher Manges and Analisa Hertz of West Burke, and Jenna O’Farrell of St. Johnsbury, and the late Brian O’Farrell. She is a senior majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Women and Gender Studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.