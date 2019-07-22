Erin O’Farrell, of West Burke, participated in the Bates College Junior Semester Abroad program recently. O’Farrell, a 2016 graduate of Lyndon Institute, studied in Bolivia, Morocco and Vietnam through the SIT International Honors Program, Climate Change. O’Farrell is the daughter of Christopher Manges and Analisa Hertz of West Burke, and Mr. and Mrs. Brian O’Farrell of St. Johnsbury. Erin is majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Women and Gender Studies at Bates, located in Lewiston, Maine.
