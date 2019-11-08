Ethan Roberts, of Lyndonville, has been selected for membership in Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society, at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Roberts is a member of the Class of 2021 and is majoring in Physics and Mathematics. He attended St. Johnsbury Academy.
Membership eligibility for Pi Mu Epsilon varies by class year, but all students must have taken a qualifying number of mathematics courses and have achieved minimum grade-point averages in those courses, as well as overall, depending upon one’s seniority.
