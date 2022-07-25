(StatePoint) While the majority of parents today strongly value higher education, that doesn’t always alleviate their sticker shock when it comes to college-related costs.
A new College Ave survey finds that 91 percent of parents believe a college degree is important for their child’s future. At the same time, 74 percent of parents found the cost of college surprisingly high. From having their children kick in — 46 percent of parents strongly believe their children should financially contribute to their education — to borrowing — 16 percent currently or plan to take out private student loans — many families explore a range of avenues for funding college.
“If you’ll be using private student loans to fund college, it’s important to create a budget and do your research,” says Angela Colatriano, chief marketing officer at College Ave Student Loans. “Having a plan can help you avoid surprises down the line and reduce the overall cost of your loan.”
Here’s what to know:
First Things First
Before even considering private student loans, Colatriano notes that it’s essential to apply for scholarships and to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at FAFSA.gov to determine your child’s eligibility for certain scholarships, grants, work-study and federal student loans. You should also explore cost-saving housing options and ways to spend less on school supplies, such as buying used textbooks.
Shopping Around
If federal student loans don’t cover your remaining costs, shop around to find the right private student loan, advises Colatriano. Here are four factors to consider when comparing loan options:
1. Competitive rates: Securing a lower interest rate can help you land lower monthly payments and pay less interest over the life of your loan.
2. Flexible loan terms: Find a student loan with a variety of repayment options. Some lenders let you choose how long you want to repay your loan, and whether to start making payments right away or defer until after graduation. The important thing is to select a loan with terms that fit your budget.
3. Fees: Private student loans don’t typically have origination fees, but you should still take time to check. You should also make sure your loans don’t have any prepayment penalties.
4. Positive company reviews: Only work with a reputable, honest company. Check the Better Business Bureau for accreditation and read reviews to learn about customer experiences and see each company’s customer ratings.
Taking out a Loan
Wondering how much to borrow? “A good rule of thumb is to figure out what your student’s expected annual salary after graduation will be and then try to keep your total borrowing below that amount,” says Colatriano. “For parents with strong credit who want to take on the debt alone, parent loans can be a good choice.”
Bottom line? Being a strategic borrower and finding a simple loan experience can help your family get on with what matters most: preparing for a bright future.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.