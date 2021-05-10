Exercising The Brain

St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Anita Surmacz sat for the National Brain Bee tests earlier this year to see who, among 60 regional competition winners, would represent the United States at the 2021 International Brain Bee. Over the course of two days, Anita took five tests — a grueling exercise in tenacity and grit! While the results are not yet final, Anita’s advisor, Science Teacher Edwin Eckel, says “we are very proud of her effort and the hard work she put in to preparing and taking the tests. She has demonstrated to a high degree the qualities of commitment, inquiry, and excellence we develop in all members of the SJA community.” (Courtesy photo)
