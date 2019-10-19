The Upper School students at United Christian Academy in Newport enjoyed a Fall Retreat held at the River of Life Camp on Oct. 11. After the worship team led the students in song, Fr. Robert Little, of St. Johnsbury, provided an encouraging message about who we are in Christ. The students’ day was filled with team building activities, an Amazing Race that involved the corn maze, and pumpkin carving/painting. The school’s Student Council planned this event.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- UK lawmakers to vote on whether to delay Brexit decision
- Business Watch Column - Oct. 19, 2019
- St. Johnsbury Academy Names The Royal Court
- In His Own Words, Tommy Describes Domestic Abuse By Girlfriend
- Teenage Boys Shares Domestic Abuse Experience
- Whitefield:Biomass Plant Closes After Governor’s Veto Of Biomass Bill
- Convicted Murderer Jeffrey Ray Asks Judge To Vacate Sentence
- Local Business Owner Charged With Arson
- Vermont Route 191 Reduced To One Lane Week Of Oct. 21
- Lyndon Institute Crowns Royals
- KESD Priorities: Equity, Character, Community, Responsibility
- Lancaster:New Coos County Drug Court Holds First Graduation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.