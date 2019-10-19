FALL RETREAT

The Upper School students at United Christian Academy in Newport enjoyed a Fall Retreat held at the River of Life Camp on Oct. 11. After the worship team led the students in song, Fr. Robert Little, of St. Johnsbury, provided an encouraging message about who we are in Christ. The students’ day was filled with team building activities, an Amazing Race that involved the corn maze, and pumpkin carving/painting. The school’s Student Council planned this event.

