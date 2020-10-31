FAMILY FUN AT CORNERSTONE

Students and their families participated in an outdoor, socially-distant Fall Family Day at the Cornerstone School in St. Johnsbury. Everyone enjoyed cider and donuts while they participated in several fall-themed art activities. Activities included leaf press painting on river rocks, creating ghosts from bananas, cookie icing and pumpkin painting. Above, Anthony Vanderveer proudly display his painted pumpkin. (Courtesy photo)

