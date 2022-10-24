LISBON, NH — Every month, Lisbon Regional School elementary students hold community meetings for grades PreK-6th. This year, the theme is “Careers” and each month community members are invited as secret guests that students question to find out about their job.

This month, the career field was public safety. Local police officers and firefighters were invited, during Fire Prevention Week, to meet the students. Chief Greg Hartwell, Lieutenant Matt Champagne and Matt Shannon, of the Lisbon Fire Department, were joined by Lisbon Police Officer Dan Beck, and Sugar Hill Fire Chief and Pemi Valley Search Rescuer Allan Clark.

