Lisbon Regional School Fire Prevention Week poster contest winners, from top to bottom, Sophia Hersey, Natalie Hersey and Leo Rams had an opportunity to investigate the town's fire engine. Other poster contest winners were Mia Hicks and Lucy Knapp. (Photo courtesy of Nicole Woods)
Lisbon firefighters, from left, Matt Champagne and Matt Shannon, Lisbon Police Officer Dan Beck, and Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark visit Lisbon Regional School during Fire Prevention Week. (Photo courtesy of Nicole Woods)
LISBON, NH — Every month, Lisbon Regional School elementary students hold community meetings for grades PreK-6th. This year, the theme is “Careers” and each month community members are invited as secret guests that students question to find out about their job.
This month, the career field was public safety. Local police officers and firefighters were invited, during Fire Prevention Week, to meet the students. Chief Greg Hartwell, Lieutenant Matt Champagne and Matt Shannon, of the Lisbon Fire Department, were joined by Lisbon Police Officer Dan Beck, and Sugar Hill Fire Chief and Pemi Valley Search Rescuer Allan Clark.
After the community meeting, students visited the LFD ladder truck, engine and the Lisbon Life Squad vehicles, to learn about fire safety and this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your Escape.”
Previous to the event, students submitted entries for the annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest, when they were asked to create a poster to illustrate the Fire Prevention Week theme. The posters were sent to the Fire Department where they were judged and the winners picked.
“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds” said Lt. Champagne. “Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out.”
