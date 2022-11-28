Stark Village School held their first dance of the school year on Nov. 18. Attending the event were 22 current or former students. The 5/6th graders baked the desserts for the dance following their current math unit about using fractions. This was a good demonstration of mathematical competencies skills across curriculum areas in real-life scenarios. Attendees enjoyed various snacks. Instead of charging students for the snacks, as has been done in the past, canned food was collected to be donated to a local food pantry. High school students Maegen and Alexis Wentworth and Hattie Mickelboro volunteered their time that night helping to clean up, modeling responsibility, one of Groveton High School’s graduation expectations. At right, students navigate the Limbo bar. (Courtesy photo)
