Focused On College Opportunities

Kayden Willey, a students at North Country Charter Academy in Littleton, N.H., has been accepted into two colleges: Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., and Johnson & Wales in Providence, R.I. Kayden is planning to study Marketing/Business, and is also currently enrolled at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth, N.H. to take an Early College Business on-line course this winter while attending NCCA. “I could not have graduated without the help and support I was given at NCCA. Graduating from NCCA is not the end, but the beginning.” stated Willey. Superintendent Lavoie, at left, states that she proud of Kayden’s accomplishments: "There have been so many positive life changing events this year with our students despite the COVID 19 we’ve faced. Kayden has not let this pandemic impact his future. He has been a very positive force in our school and inspiring to others." Kayden is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Willey of Littleton. NCCA is in its 17th year of operation and serves the 10 north country school districts. (Courtesy photo)

