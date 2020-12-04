Will McDonough, an eighth-grade history and English teacher at New Canaan Country School in New Canaan, Conn., has been named a recipient of this year’s Top 100 Visionaries in Education by the Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL).
McDonough grew up in Lancaster, N.H. and attended Riverside School in Lyndonville. After graduating from New Hampton School in New Hampton, N.H., he matriculated to Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt. He is the son of Patrice McDonough, of Peacham, and Stuart McDonough, of Somerville, Mass.
From the website: “In the area of innovation, Mr. McDonough was recognized for his courageous optimism, having co-founded and directed Standing Rock Camp in Redding, Conn. in 2015. The overnight program which operated until 2017 centered around providing small groups of young men in need of mentorship with authentic models of manhood. McDonough is also the author of a number of creative books that push the boundaries of connecting people to one another, including “The Things We Shared in the Time We Had: A Letter to My Students” and “Pause Together: A Handbook for Humans,” the latter of which was recently released on Sept. 5, 2020.
In his current role as teacher, social studies department coordinator, eighth-grade dean, and director of Service Learning, Will’s vision, innovative spirit, and work in areas of diversity, equity and inclusion are on display daily.
‘I love to teach because I love to learn, and that curiosity lives at the root of anything I do that could be considered remotely ‘visionary. Without my students, the creativity I possess would be impossible. My goal each day is to understand [my students] better and to collaborate alongside them in imagining greater things,’ said Mr. McDonough. ‘I am honored by this recognition.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.