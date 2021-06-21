Founders Academy Donates To The Yellow Ribbon Fund

On Memorial Day, The Founders Academy Public Charter School honored the nation’s deceased military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties with a Flag Fundraiser. With a $20 donation, The Founders Academy placed an American flag around the school tied with a yellow ribbon containing the name of a loved one. The Founders Academy donated $420 — half of the proceeds of the fundraiser — to The Yellow Ribbon Fund charity that helps returning American service men and women, injured during active service, who are recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Bethesda Naval Hospital.
“Our community always comes together to help those in need. The Yellow Ribbon Fund is an organization that aligns closely to our mission and I am proud to donate $420 on behalf of our students, parents, staff, and board of trustees.” said Dean of School Cassie Hayes.
Flags were displayed around The Founders Academy from May 24 through June 4, and the names of the service men and women displayed on the yellow ribbons were read at a Memorial Day Assembly at the school.
The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 6-12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.
Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty. The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.