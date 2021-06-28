FRANCONIA, NH — The Franconia Area Heritage Council hosted the Lafayette Regional School’s third-grade class of children from Franconia, Sugar Hill and Easton on June 14. This was the first field trip in over a year for these young scholars, and the first school visit hosted in two years at the Franconia Heritage Museum. It was wonderful to be back together again and meet over shared history and experiences in the Franconia area.
Amy Kelley’s class split into three groups where they were given interactive tours of the museum. In the parlor, students imagined what life was like before ipads and Playstations, listening to a record on the hand-cranked Victrola, playing the piano, and looking at photos through a 3D stereoscopic viewing device popularized by the Kilburn Brothers Company operating out of neighboring Littleton, N.H.
In the summer kitchen and barn, students asked questions about laundering clothes, running them through mangles (wringers) to wring out the water, and discussing the physical properties of iron that made it suitable for ironing.
In the bedrooms, the students were shown the rope bed, the original personalized sleep experience due to its rope frame that could be tightened or loosened depending upon preference, and understood what it means when their parents or grandparents tell them to “sleep tight” as they are going to bed.
Students guessed the use of funny-looking household items like butter churns and egg beaters, marveled over lace-up ski boots, and asked about rocks that once served as weights on the Dow Academy Clock.
“History is the story of a place,” explained board member, Kevin Johnson. “And Franconia has its history that goes way back to the 1700s, a few years before you were born.” Johnson continued with his theme, explaining that each and every one of the students is now and will forever more be part of Franconia’s history … their school plays, their athletic accomplishments, and their graduations will all be a part of our shared history.
After the hour-long visit was over, the students walked back to school, perhaps a little wiser and prouder of their heritage.
The Franconia Heritage Museum is located at 533 Main St. and is open on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. through the fall.
