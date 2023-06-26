It is no secret that child care workers are desperately needed across Vermont, but a free training program in the Northeast Kingdom is ready to help.
The Step Up to Child Care program is a free, 16-week training offered by Northeast Kingdom Learning Services that quickly helps people meet all the state requirements to work in a child care program, then launches them into careers in early childhood education.
Graduates of the training leave qualified for work in child care programs with job connections. Step Up to Child Care first launched in 2019, and some graduates of that class are still employed with the child care centers that hosted them as interns.
What makes Step Up to Child Care unique is that the training is specifically designed for busy adults who want to start working in child care right away. From the first class on Aug. 1 through the final class on Nov. 16, each student completes CPR certification, the Vermont Orientation Online for child care workers, mandated reporter training, professional skills training, and Fundamentals for Early Childhood Professionals training, with a brush up on math, reading, and writing skills as needed. Most of the training is online on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and there is funding support for students who might need internet or a device to access online learning.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the training is the paid work experience. Each student completes a paid 80-hour internship with a child care provider in their area to apply what they are learning. These experiences often turn into long-term employment, with graduates of the training who go on to earn one year of experience attaining the status of Teacher Assistant.
Some Step Up to Child Care graduates leave ready to take the next steps to open their own home child cares. These students and others who continue in early childhood education are able to access one-on-one professional coaching to support their ongoing professional goals.
Student registration for Step Up to Child Care is open through mid-July. Child care providers in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties are also still able to partner to accept interns. Interested students and providers can get more information by calling Northeast Kingdom Learning Services at (802) 323-9627 or by visiting the student registration page, hosted in partnership with North Country Career Center: https://nc3.ncsuvt.org/adult-education/step-up-to-child-care
Step Up to Child Care 2023 is free to participants thanks to funding from a federal sub-recipient grant, Moving Vermonters Forward.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.