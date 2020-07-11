FREE TUTORING THIS SUMMER

Caledonia Christian School, in St. Johnsbury, is offering tutoring this summer to students in grades 1-6. Families who worry that distance learning may have interrupted their child’s progress are invited to register at caledoniachristianschool.com. Tutoring is being offered without fear of cost, however donations are welcome and can be made at the same website. If parents are interested in enrolling their child for the 2020-2021 school year, now is the time to apply. Visit the school’s webpage to fill in the application form.
