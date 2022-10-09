BURLINGTON, VT — A STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Ambassador event is planned for Nov. 5 at the University of Vermont and will features a morning of hands-on learning activities for youths, ages 8-14.
Each participant will be able to choose two of the six workshops to participate in, which will be led by UVM STEM ambassadors. Workshops will focus on various STEM topics.
Options include the Hurricane-Proof House Challenge (environmental and civil engineering); Let’s Make Robots Go (LEGO robotics and coding); Engineering Helping Hands (biomedical building challenge); What is Nanotechnology: Getting Patients the Medicine They Need (biomedical engineering); A Berry Cool DNA Extraction (DNA science); and Discover the Natural World Through a New Lens (using microscopes).
The STEM Ambassadors program is a collaboration between UVM Extension 4-H and the UVM College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and UVM College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
Registration is required by Nov. 3 for this free event, which will take place on the UVM campus from 10 a.m. to noon.
To register, go to https://go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Chittenden County 4-H educator Margaret Coan at mcoan@uvm.edu or (802) 651-8343, ext. 505, by Oct. 24.
