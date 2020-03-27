Gemma Stowell Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Lyndon Institute’s Gemma Stowell has recently been accepted into the Upward Bound program hosted out of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Gemma is currently a freshman at LI interested in studying journalism or business/law. She was accepted into the program based off of her very impressive academic record, personal statement and dedicated personality. She is a legacy Upward Bound student as her mom and four older siblings have all participated. With the program Gemma has already volunteered five hours with the Burklyn Arts Crafts Festival in December, and helped her team score a second-place trophy at the annual Green Mountain Scholar’s Bowl hosted this year at The University of Vermont.
