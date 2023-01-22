Gemma Stowell is shown with other members of the Upward Bound program: front row from left, Abby Harrington, Rivendell High School; Thomas Hinton, Lake Region Union High School); and Zofia Kowsakowski, also from Rivendell. Back row: Maya DeCesare, Chelsea Ott, Stowell and Cassie Vanderhoof, all from Lyndon Institute. (Courtesy photo)
Gemma Stowell, a senior at Lyndon Institute and a member of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Program, has recently been awarded Clark University’s Richard P. Traina Scholarship. This award – one of Clark’s top level scholarships and honors – is worth $112,000 ($28,000 per year for four years).
The Traina Scholarship was established in honor of the late Richard P. Traina, who served as president of Clark University from 1984 until his retirement in 2000. President Traina is perhaps best remembered on campus today for creating the University Park Partnership, a nationally-celebrated initiative that engages Clark with the surrounding community to ensure revitalization and strong educational opportunities for students in the area. Traina saw how a better world was possible through listening, learning and connecting.
Gemma was chosen to receive this award because she embodies the same values that Traina championed – leadership, scholarship and community. She knows that she wants to use her skills and use her voice to make a difference for those in need. Gemma is one of the very best Vermont and the state’s small schools have to offer, and Clark University is giving her the recognition she deserves.
Gemma maintains an impressive grade point average at LI, while taking the most difficult classes available to her – including AP and honors courses. During her senior year, she has enrolled in LI’s Early College program called Lyndon Learning Collaborative – LLC. Gemma loves being on the college campus, as well as the challenge of the classes that have been offered to her through this program. She has been on LI’s honor roll her entire high school career, and is a member of both the school’s athletic honor society and the National Honor Society. The Traina Scholarship is the latest of numerous scholarships that Gemma has received, recognizing her dedication to leadership, scholarship and community.
In addition to her academics, Gemma is also a leader in both class office and sports. She has been president of her class since her freshman year, and is currently student body president. In both of these leadership positions, she was elected by her classmates and is proud to represent them. Gemma has also developed outstanding relationships with all of her teachers at LI and they are very supportive of her academic and personal goals – nominating her for Girl’s State in the summer of 2022. She is passionate for theater, and has been involved with LI’s productions all through high school, as well as with Vermont Children’s Theater since the age of seven. Gemma has played basketball for three years and field hockey for four, and was captain of the junior varsity field hockey team her sophomore year. She has been a leader everywhere she has been and is an excellent role model for those around her.
She is also very involved in her community. With Upward Bound this summer, Gemma gave over 60 hours of service to Umbrella – a St. Johnsbury based crisis center for women and families, and a place she has dedicated her time – first as a volunteer, and then as an employee to the Youth Advisory Council – for the past three years. She has volunteered over 250 hours at Lyndonville Improvement Society (Powers Park), HOPE (Helping Other People Everyday), and Catamount Arts, all while working part time at Clementine’s and Miss Lyndonville Dinner. In 2019, just prior to the pandemic, she was selected to represent Vermont at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Leadership Conference, where she participated in an intensive two-day workshop with students from across New England.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams.
