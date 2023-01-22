Gemma Stowell, a senior at Lyndon Institute and a member of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Program, has recently been awarded Clark University’s Richard P. Traina Scholarship. This award – one of Clark’s top level scholarships and honors – is worth $112,000 ($28,000 per year for four years).

The Traina Scholarship was established in honor of the late Richard P. Traina, who served as president of Clark University from 1984 until his retirement in 2000. President Traina is perhaps best remembered on campus today for creating the University Park Partnership, a nationally-celebrated initiative that engages Clark with the surrounding community to ensure revitalization and strong educational opportunities for students in the area. Traina saw how a better world was possible through listening, learning and connecting.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.