Gregory Varney, of Bradford, was named the recipient of the Winslow Prize in Romance Languages (Hispanic Studies) at the annual Convocation Ceremony at Hamilton College, in Clinton, N.Y., on Aug. 23. Varney is a junior majoring in Hispanic studies and World Politics. The Winslow Prize in Romance Languages, established by William Copley Winslow, Class of 1862, is awarded to a member of the junior class attaining the greatest proficiency in romance languages while in college.
George Varney Named Recipient Of Winslow Prize in Romance Languages At Hamilton College
