Gregory Varney, of Bradford, recently participated in a winter break research program at Hamilton College’s Arthur Levitt Public Affairs Center. Varney worked with other students on a group project titled “Militarized Policing and Political Stability.” Varney is a junior majoring in Hispanic Studies and World Politics at the college, located in Clinton, N.Y. Established in 1980 and named in honor of long-time New York State public servant Arthur Levitt, the Levitt Center supports initiatives and provides resources that enable students and faculty to engage in public service and public policy through research, service-learning, lectures, discussion, and practice. Levitt Center programming is open to students and faculty across all disciplines and departments and is organized around programs that encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and discussion, as well as innovative and positive social change.

