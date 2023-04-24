GES, Stark Schools Join Together To Celebrate Iditarod Day
Groveton Elementary School and Stark Village School recently participated in their first-ever Iditarod Day. Students ran in a serum relay race, snowshoed, learned about New Hampshire’s winter animals with AMC’s (Appalachian Mountain Club’s) Jordyn and Nell, and even got to meet sled dog Ruby and her musher, Kasey, from Muddy Paws Dog Kennel. These were all educational activities, but by far the best parts of the day were the connections and friendships the students made. It is the hope that this is just the first of many opportunities that the two schools get to work together. (Courtesy photo)

