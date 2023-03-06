GES Students Enjoy New Books During Vacation
Groveton Elementary School kicked off the week before vacation by getting its students excited about reading. The school hosted a book giveaway made possible through the support of the Max York Foundation. Read Across America Week (March 2-6) took place while the students were on vacation, so the students had the opportunity to choose a new book to bring home and enjoy over the break. The school also celebrated Monochrome Monday, with students and staff dressing in one color from head to toe. Shown above, students in Jennifer Lambert's Kindergarten class choose free books to enjoy during vacation. Most are wearing black for Monochrome Monday Spirit Week. (Courtesy photo)

