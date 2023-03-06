GES Students Enjoy New Books During Vacation

Groveton Elementary School kicked off the week before vacation by getting its students excited about reading. The school hosted a book giveaway made possible through the support of the Max York Foundation. Read Across America Week (March 2-6) took place while the students were on vacation, so the students had the opportunity to choose a new book to bring home and enjoy over the break. The school also celebrated Monochrome Monday, with students and staff dressing in one color from head to toe. Shown above, students in Jennifer Lambert’s Kindergarten class choose free books to enjoy during vacation. Most are wearing black for Monochrome Monday Spirit Week. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Glamping Project In Barnet Receives Act 250 Approval
- Springing To Life
- Gov. Scott Appoints Orleans County Resident To Fish And Wildlife Board
- Vermont Community Broadband Board Announces New Apprenticeship Program
- Local Man New To Oil Painting Goes On Display
- Danville Town Meeting May Be Last Of Its Kind
- View all properties sold in Northeast Kingdom between Feb. 27 and Mar. 6.
- Police Logs
- Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Northeast Kingdom the week of Feb. 27
- Select Board Accepts Town Forest Stewardship Plan
Local Sports
- Sunday Service: Woodsville Tops Holy Family, Wins Third Straight Title
- Colebrook Crowned: Mohawks Knock Off Rival Eagles For Second Title In Four Years
- Sunday Local Playoff Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Schedule
- Perfection: Falcons Claim D-II Title, Cap Undefeated 24-0 Season
- Blue Mountain Battles West Rutland To End, Falls Late In D-IV Final
- Saturday Local Playoff Scores (March 4) And Upcoming Schedule
- Danville Blitzes Twinfield To Return To Final Four
- St. J Comes Up Short As Redhawks Return To Glory
- Woodsville Boys Seek Three-Peat; Groveton, Colebrook Girls Battle For Championship
- Friday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Hill, Moodie Shoot Hazen Back To Barre; North Country Makes Fourth Straight D-II Final Four
Local Features
- Area Student Chefs Set To Compete in Jr Iron Chef VT On March 11
- GES Students Enjoy New Books During Vacation
- NCCA Announces Second Quarter Student Success Stories
- SJA Students Honored In Vermont Scholastic Art And Writing Awards
- NVU Names Fall 2022 Presidents/Deans List Students
- Business Watch: The Phillips Creative A Local ‘Business Builder’
- LRH Physicians Honored In Magazine Survey
- Chamber Made: Springing Into Action For Next Season
- Sean Edwards Joins Northwestern Mutual
- Local Resident Is Vermont BC/BS Director Of Pharmacy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.