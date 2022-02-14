GROVETON, NH — Groveton High School Business students in Wanda Dami’s classes have been busy thinking about their futures and working on a variety of learning projects.
The Intro To Business projects consisted of making a food truck business complete with a creative business name, professional menu, logo, cost analysis, employee salary, research on highest national gas price and minimum wage versus highest state gas prices and minimum wage, and a target market. Students were required to make hypothetical social-media posts utilizing their logos that were made online. Students were allowed to place their food truck businesses in the city and state of their choice, and report on the above information. The final project included their 3D project/truck, as well as a slide presentation of all aspects of their project.
Marketing students worked on a “new” product and had to use their creative minds to present their product to other classes. Michelle Overhoff’s classes were a welcome audience for these presentations for peer reviews. One student developed a water- and heat-repellent hooded sweatshirt company called “Generic Brand.” Another student developed “Micki’s Magical Platforms,” which is a faux leather shoe based product that you can add attachments to the sole of the sneaker to transform the sneaker into a dressy-healed shoe in no time.
The last student developed the product “Gelous,” which is an ink pen that uses recycled ink and pen parts from other pens. For example, consumers send in their old, broken pens, and Gelous will rebuild and refill these pens. Gelous has also considered breaking out into recycled ink printers.
These students had to do an in depth cost analysis for their products, including: shipping costs and containers; international costs; as well as creating commercials, logos and flyers for their products. They had to report on their target market and covered the 4 P’s (Product, Promotion, Price, Place) of marketing.
The Small Business Management Class was charged with the task of creating a dual business, (two businesses in one building that they will manage at the same time.)
The businesses were as follows:
• Slash and Dash: A butcher shop/slaughter house and restaurant located in Colorado;
• Slurp and Squat: A healthy smoothie shop and yoga/fitness studio located in Orlando, Fla.;
• The Bookworm Cafe: A cute little bookstore and baked goods shop, located in Groveton;
• Divorce Court: A counseling service for couples on the top floor, and a rage room on the bottom floor (in case counseling doesn’t work, clients can break things in a controlled environment.) Located in Boston, Mass.;
• La Massage: A massage business and art studio. Packages are personalized according to their tastes. Located in Burlington, Vt.;
• Red Light/Green Light: A modeling agency and fashion consulting/creating business. Located in Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.