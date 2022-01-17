GROVETON, NH — Each year, seniors at Groveton High School choose a project that demonstrates an area of interest, a hobby, or a passion they wish to learn more about. The Senior Projects program happens under the guidance and expertise of teacher, Crystal Shallow. This is part of their graduation expectations.
As GHS prepares to enter the second semester, the students and staff are getting glimpses into the work being done by the seniors. Today, GHS is highlighting the project of Reese Routhier, who chose to take the opportunity to learn new skills and further her education in a specific area of her choice — Farming and Agriculture.
Reese believes these are extremely important parts of life, and that youth, as well as adults should have more education in this field so they understand all the dynamics and importance in farming. This is especially true in the communities that make up SAU 58: Northumberland, Stark and Stratford.
“Farming is way beyond just milking a cow. I took it upon myself to further my education in the concepts of farming, and then bringing back what I learned to teach it to younger generations,” shared Reese. After acquiring her new knowledge, she furthered her project and rose to the highest level of mastery learning by presenting what she learned at the following places: Groveton Head Start; Colebrook Head Start; a middle-school science class, a high-school economics class, and a high-school science class at Groveton High School.
Reese has been able to follow her passions through her project by expanding her initial idea to give back to her community. This took some thought, and she was very successful to connect the knowledge of farming and agriculture to the end results — products that feed the community. “I chose the local food pantry. After all, farming is the main supplier of our food!”
Reese was determined to create a large gift basket of themed goods, and then raffle the basket off. She sought donations from the Cabot Cheese Coop, Inc.
“Cabot was a wonderful sponsor with some great stuff, from cheese to really cool Cabot swag. The gift basket was worth over $200. This was a great fundraiser that totaled a profit of $1,150 for the St. Marguerite d’Youville food pantry in Groveton. This personally was something that made me feel very proud of myself as I know I am going to help many families in need.”
The check was presented to “Father Dan” Deveau at St. Marguerite d’Youville Parish by Reese, who was accompanied by her advisor, Crystal Shallow, and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna Cadarette.
The efforts of Senior Reese Routhier are an inspiration. The shelves are sure to be stocked with the benefit of the $1,150 donation and Reese’s time and effort.
Dr. Cadarette remarked, “She helps to make all of us RoarandSoar!”
Those who would like to donate in Reese’s honor to the food pantry can contact The St. Marguerite d’Youville Parish food pantry in Groveton at 11 State St., Northumberland, N.H., or call (603) 636-1047. If you are in need of food, the pantry is open on Thursday and Friday from 1-2:30 p.m.
