Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches! Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The eight-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 28. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in Girls on the Run Vermont’s 5k event.
Coaches do not need to be runners! Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) provides training so volunteers do not need prior coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as Junior Coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.
Area locations, by county, that are still in need of coaches are:
