The Good Shepherd Catholic School PTG (Parent/Teacher Group) collected donations during the Christmas Bazaar and Christmas Concert in December, which were then used to surprise the school’s faculty and staff with a special lunch that included salad, lasagna, a charcuterie board and dessert. The PTG also provided students with post-it notes, which were used to create a “Banner of Thanks,” which was hung in the hallway for all GSCS teachers to view. (Courtesy photos)
