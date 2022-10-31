GMS Students Enjoy Pinkham Notch Adventure
Groveton Middle School students, along with their middle school math teacher, Tamera Murray, enjoy an overnight hiking experience in Pinkham Notch Oct. 20-21: front row from left, Rownen Perkins, Trent MacNevins and Griffin McKearney; back row, Caiden Brault, Shaileigh Mason, Makalyn Kenison, Abigail Pinette, Tamera Murray, Audrie Brasseur and Colby Shannon. (Courtesy photo)

GROVETON, NH — Groveton Middle School students embarked on an overnight outdoor educational adventure in Pinkham Notch, N.H. Oct. 20-21. While attending a mountain classroom program hosted by the Appalachian Mountain Club, students learned about the environment, ecology and team building.

Sixth- and seventh-grade students hiked around Joe Dodge Lodge — where they spent the night — while the eighth graders hiked 3.8 miles to the Carter Notch Hut for the night and hiked out the following day. This is an annual trip that is a true favorite among all participants.

