GMS Students Enjoy Pinkham Notch Adventure

Groveton Middle School students, along with their middle school math teacher, Tamera Murray, enjoy an overnight hiking experience in Pinkham Notch Oct. 20-21: front row from left, Rownen Perkins, Trent MacNevins and Griffin McKearney; back row, Caiden Brault, Shaileigh Mason, Makalyn Kenison, Abigail Pinette, Tamera Murray, Audrie Brasseur and Colby Shannon. (Courtesy photo)
GROVETON, NH — Groveton Middle School students embarked on an overnight outdoor educational adventure in Pinkham Notch, N.H. Oct. 20-21. While attending a mountain classroom program hosted by the Appalachian Mountain Club, students learned about the environment, ecology and team building.
Sixth- and seventh-grade students hiked around Joe Dodge Lodge — where they spent the night — while the eighth graders hiked 3.8 miles to the Carter Notch Hut for the night and hiked out the following day. This is an annual trip that is a true favorite among all participants.
Chaperones for the trip were Thomas Webster, Amanda Aspinol, Michelle Cote, Robin Ramsdell, Glenn Cassady, Ben Hickey, Mike Simino and Aaron MacLean.
“As Superintendent of Schools, I believe these opportunities are an excellent example of integrating real world experiences into our classrooms where we can learn in a multitude of environments. Even more exciting is the feedback we received from AMC. We are proud of our students and invigorated by their learning as they model #roarandsoar!” said Dr. Ronna HasBrouck.
Members of the AMC team also expressed their thoughts; “Thanks so much for bringing the Groveton students to Pinkham last week! We had a great time, and every single educator said their group was awesome. I think it’s the most positive feedback I’ve heard from any program – please thank your students for a wonderful overnight [trip]. The educators were also saying great things about all the chaperones, and several very directly said that they wouldn’t have been able to make it a fun environment for the students without the help of those chaperones, so thanks to them too. Everyone was really excited about receiving thank you notes, which was very fun.”
